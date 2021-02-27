$3.55 Million in Sales Expected for Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) to post $3.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bionano Genomics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.00 million and the lowest is $3.10 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Bionano Genomics will report full-year sales of $8.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.61 million to $8.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.69 million, with estimates ranging from $17.40 million to $17.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bionano Genomics.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNGO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $1.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Bionano Genomics from $2.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Bionano Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bionano Genomics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.73. 26,280,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,076,852. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.18. Bionano Genomics has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $15.69.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.