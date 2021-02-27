24,741 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,741 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $555,880,000 after purchasing an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of General Electric by 31.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after purchasing an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

Shares of NYSE:GE traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 88,209,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,142,453. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.04. The company has a market capitalization of $109.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

