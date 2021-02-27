2,390 Shares in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Acquired by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 4.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,417,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,871,848,000 after buying an additional 947,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,191,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,026,006,000 after purchasing an additional 318,451 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,020,214,000 after purchasing an additional 152,349 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in Aptiv by 2.7% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,500,974 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $504,329,000 after purchasing an additional 145,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,081,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $465,868,000 after purchasing an additional 83,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $108.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.57.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $149.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.36. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $29.22 and a 1-year high of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.