$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will announce sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Builders FirstSource reported sales of $1.76 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full-year sales of $8.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.43 billion to $8.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.57 billion to $13.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share.

BLDR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 216.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $43.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 2.65. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $44.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.12 and a 200 day moving average of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

