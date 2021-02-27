1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS and its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:ONEM traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.51. 2,154,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,530,745. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39. 1Life Healthcare has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $59.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on ONEM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Truist raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.46.

In other news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 8,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $457,286.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 60,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.83, for a total value of $2,606,933.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 317,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,593,471.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771 in the last quarter.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.