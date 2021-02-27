1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 29.78%. 1Life Healthcare updated its FY 2021

Shares of ONEM traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.51. 2,154,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,745. 1Life Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -26.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.40, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In related news, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 30,000 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $1,667,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,581,117.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $105,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 965,142 shares of company stock valued at $41,806,771.

A number of analysts have commented on ONEM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1Life Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

