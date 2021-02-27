19,104 Shares in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,104 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNTX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 25,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Gentex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Gentex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,478 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management increased its stake in Gentex by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 84,247 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 28,659 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GNTX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gentex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Gentex from $38.75 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of GNTX opened at $35.38 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $37.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.15.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $529.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.66 million. Gentex had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $224,091.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,911 shares in the company, valued at $4,941,064.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Scott P. Ryan sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $55,984.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,672 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,775. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.