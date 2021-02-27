$188.24 Million in Sales Expected for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) will report $188.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for DraftKings’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $207.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $172.00 million. DraftKings reported sales of $88.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 112.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DraftKings will report full year sales of $827.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $800.00 million to $864.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DraftKings.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The business’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on DraftKings from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $3.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.53. 25,687,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,988,767. DraftKings has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $64.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.73.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in DraftKings by 172.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in DraftKings during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

