1847 Goedeker (NYSE:GOED) Stock Price Up 1.6%

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $12.05 and last traded at $11.75. 26,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 165,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in 1847 Goedeker stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of 1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE:GOED) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in 1847 Goedeker were worth $25,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

1847 Goedeker Company Profile (NYSE:GOED)

1847 Goedeker Inc operates as an online marketplace for home furnishings products in the United States. It sells home appliances, including refrigerators, ranges, ovens, dishwashers, microwaves, freezers, washers, and dryers; furniture; and other products in the dÃ©cor, bed and bath, lighting, outdoor living, and electronics categories.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Goedeker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 Goedeker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.