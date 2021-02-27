173,500 Shares in Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 173,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 2.52% of Sandbridge Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Sandbridge Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $187,000.

Get Sandbridge Acquisition alerts:

NYSE SBG opened at $10.14 on Friday. Sandbridge Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Sandbridge Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandbridge Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SBG).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.