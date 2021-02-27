14,039 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Purchased by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $331,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 22,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSJP stock opened at $24.38 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.35 and a 52-week high of $24.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.07.

