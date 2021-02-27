13,938 Shares in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) Bought by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,307,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 678,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 355,618 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 326.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 60,723 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 4th quarter worth $107,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AAAU opened at $17.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.73. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 52 week low of $14.49 and a 52 week high of $20.63.

