12,753 Shares in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) Purchased by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 501,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,365,000 after buying an additional 144,662 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 140.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 133,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after buying an additional 78,267 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,338,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 474,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,409,000 after buying an additional 59,010 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 487,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,319,000 after buying an additional 49,221 shares during the period.

iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.16. iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.06 and a 52 week high of $74.42.

