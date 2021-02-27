$104.26 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $104.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $111.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $94.08 million. Repligen posted sales of $76.09 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $460.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $430.97 million to $488.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $551.60 million, with estimates ranging from $498.67 million to $586.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RGEN shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

In related news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $4,776,261.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,281,664.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RGEN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Repligen by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,036,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $198,606,000 after purchasing an additional 320,301 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Repligen by 56.0% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,441,000 after purchasing an additional 239,625 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Repligen by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,188,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,746,000 after purchasing an additional 214,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Repligen by 179.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 243,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 156,283 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $212.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.56. Repligen has a 52 week low of $78.41 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 259.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.13, a current ratio of 13.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

