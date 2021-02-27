$1.47 EPS Expected for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) to announce $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for CoreLogic’s earnings. CoreLogic reported earnings of $0.77 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreLogic will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CoreLogic.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CLGX shares. Truist downgraded shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

CLGX stock opened at $84.66 on Wednesday. CoreLogic has a 12 month low of $24.69 and a 12 month high of $90.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.60 and its 200 day moving average is $74.10. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. CoreLogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CoreLogic by 56.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in CoreLogic by 16.6% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in CoreLogic by 9.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 24,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 337.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic during the third quarter worth about $4,120,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CoreLogic Company Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

