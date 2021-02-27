$1.20 Billion in Sales Expected for PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) will report sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PerkinElmer’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.21 billion. PerkinElmer posted sales of $652.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 83.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PerkinElmer will report full year sales of $4.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.40 billion to $3.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PerkinElmer.

Get PerkinElmer alerts:

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PKI shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $126.09. 1,223,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.87 and its 200 day moving average is $133.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

In other PerkinElmer news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total value of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock worth $2,496,960. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PerkinElmer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $111,967,000 after purchasing an additional 29,288 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 288,723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,319,000 after buying an additional 65,154 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 149.6% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 41,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after buying an additional 24,820 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 289,405 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,530,000 after buying an additional 159,729 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PerkinElmer (PKI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PerkinElmer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PerkinElmer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.