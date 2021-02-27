$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Knight-Swift Transportation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.22 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation reported sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will report full-year sales of $5.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.92 billion to $5.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Knight-Swift Transportation.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Knight Equity increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after buying an additional 1,842,716 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after purchasing an additional 880,790 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,889,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $120,859,000 after purchasing an additional 845,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% during the third quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,994,000 after purchasing an additional 778,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12-month low of $27.54 and a 12-month high of $47.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

