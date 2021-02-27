0xcert Price Hits $0.0034 (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 27th. During the last week, 0xcert has traded up 2% against the dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and approximately $2,392.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xcert token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00055402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.65 or 0.00722426 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00029302 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035338 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00059937 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.52 or 0.00041147 BTC.

0xcert Token Profile

0xcert is a token. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for 0xcert is medium.com/0xcert . The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org . 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oxcert is an online platform with a protocol that offers tools to build dapps using the blockchain technology. Additionally, the protocol provides a layer of conventions in which are created non-fungible tokens for unique assets, the Xcerts. These tokens are created through a custom minting process. ZXC is an Ethereum-based token developed by the Oxcert platform. This protocol token main role is to link the dapps with the community, it can be used as a medium of exchange; to allow access to certain features of the dapp or in rewards and loyalty mechanisms. “

Buying and Selling 0xcert

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xcert using one of the exchanges listed above.

