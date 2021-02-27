0x Hits One Day Trading Volume of $208.02 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last week, 0x has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. 0x has a market cap of $1.04 billion and $208.02 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0x token can currently be purchased for about $1.39 or 0.00002937 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00055850 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.14 or 0.00719507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00029131 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00006730 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00034998 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00058986 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.59 or 0.00041313 BTC.

About 0x

0x (CRYPTO:ZRX) is a token. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,306,451 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0x is 0x.org

Buying and Selling 0x

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.