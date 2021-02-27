$0.91 EPS Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will announce $0.91 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 193.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.11.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,372,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 401,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 39,769 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 820.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,128,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,918,774 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 85,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 273,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,224,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,092,319. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.19. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $13.84 and a 52-week high of $39.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

