$0.66 Earnings Per Share Expected for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Radian Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.66. Radian Group reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Radian Group will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.99. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $2.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Radian Group.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. Radian Group had a net margin of 27.92% and a return on equity of 9.49%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Radian Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Radian Group by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC grew its stake in Radian Group by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 20,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Radian Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,238,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Radian Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RDN opened at $20.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $23.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.58%.

Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

