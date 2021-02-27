-$0.28 EPS Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) to announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.26). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.58) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.73). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow InflaRx.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IFRX shares. Lifesci Capital restated a “market perform” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Friday, October 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink upgraded InflaRx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. InflaRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.36.

NASDAQ:IFRX traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.15. The stock had a trading volume of 990,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,324. The company has a market capitalization of $109.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.56. InflaRx has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $9.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 63.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 613,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after buying an additional 238,838 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $994,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InflaRx by 491.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 208,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after buying an additional 173,361 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InflaRx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $695,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology primarily in the Germany and United States. Its C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the enhancement of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IFX-1, an intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; to treat ANCA-associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease; and for the treatment of pyoderma gangrenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder, as well as developing IFX-1 for the treatment of oncological diseases.

