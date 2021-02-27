$0.20 EPS Expected for Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Antero Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.43. Antero Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.13) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 253.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Antero Resources will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $1.26. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Antero Resources.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Truist upped their target price on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.99.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AR opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.85. Antero Resources has a one year low of $0.64 and a one year high of $10.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

