$0.03 EPS Expected for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will post $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.01) and the highest is $0.06. Rite Aid posted earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.67. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.58. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Rite Aid.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.45. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rite Aid from $9.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.25.

Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $19.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.25. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rite Aid by 7.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rite Aid by 77.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. 52.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rite Aid (RAD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.