-$0.02 EPS Expected for Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) will post earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profire Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Profire Energy posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profire Energy will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Profire Energy.

Separately, Bradley Woods upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other Profire Energy news, major shareholder Harold Albert sold 312,729 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $353,383.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,011,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 433,698 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 833,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Profire Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,377,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in Profire Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 428,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PFIE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 345,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,470. Profire Energy has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day moving average is $0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $53.24 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 1.50.

Profire Energy, Inc, an oilfield technology company, provides burner-management products and services for the oil and gas industry in North America. The company assists energy production companies in the production, and transportation of oil and natural gas. Its products include PF3100, a burner and combustion management system, which is designed to operate, monitor, control, and manage various complex heated appliances; and safety and monitoring devices, such as shut-down and temperature valves, pressure transmitters and switches, burners, pilots, flame arrestor housings, and other combustion related equipment.

