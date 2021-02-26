Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Zynga’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the lowest is $0.02. Zynga reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 700%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.48. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Zynga.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ZNGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.64.

NASDAQ ZNGA traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 104,220 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,755,217. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $130,791.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,360.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Jin Kim sold 206,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total value of $2,532,916.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,104,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,542,530.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,996,175 shares of company stock valued at $30,787,886 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Zynga by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 49,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $3,236,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $964,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Zynga by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Recommended Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynga (ZNGA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.