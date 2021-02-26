Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Sells $756,000.00 in Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 63,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $756,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 913,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,961,388. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ZNGA stock opened at $11.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -368.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. Zynga Inc. has a one year low of $5.65 and a one year high of $12.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41.

Get Zynga alerts:

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.32 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $12,879,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 39,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zynga currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.64.

Zynga Company Profile

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.