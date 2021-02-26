ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0010

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 26th. ZumCoin has a total market capitalization of $960,468.56 and $14.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000192 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 36.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

