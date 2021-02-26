ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target Raised to $72.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ZI. Stephens restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $53.25 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $30.83 and a twelve month high of $64.40.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.44 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CRO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 13,935 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.30, for a total transaction of $784,540.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd Crockett sold 1,734,233 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $93,700,608.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,004,409 shares of company stock valued at $302,921,996 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 3,232.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

