Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)’s stock price rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.19 and last traded at $2.05. Approximately 64,088,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 244,660,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

ZOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Zomedica from $0.50 to $0.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Get Zomedica alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.14.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zomedica in the third quarter valued at about $25,000.

About Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a development stage veterinary diagnostic and pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceuticals for the companion pet. Its lead drug product candidate is ZM-007, an oral suspension formulation of metronidazole for the treatment of acute diarrhea in small dog breeds and puppies.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.