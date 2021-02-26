Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%.

Zogenix stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.17. 38,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 992,900. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $32.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.67.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

