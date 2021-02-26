Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,049 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 0.11% of Zoetis worth $83,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 143.5% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $155.78. 3,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,265. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.72.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total transaction of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,831,124.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

