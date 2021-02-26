ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 199,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,885. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.28.
Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.
About ZIOPHARM Oncology
ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.
