ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ ZIOP traded up $0.79 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.44. 199,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,885. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.79 and a 12 month high of $5.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 2.28.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

In other news, EVP Jill Buck sold 27,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $87,029.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 199,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,489.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Kevin G. Lafond sold 18,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total value of $55,681.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 63,965 shares in the company, valued at $197,651.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,727 shares of company stock worth $570,626. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About ZIOPHARM Oncology

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

