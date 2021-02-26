Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Holdings Lifted by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $3,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zillow Group by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 target price (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.43.

NASDAQ Z opened at $152.44 on Friday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.04 and a 52 week high of $208.11. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.80. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -77.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

In other news, Director Erik C. Blachford sold 13,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $2,344,120.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,853.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.73, for a total value of $685,416.74. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,106,985.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 292,616 shares of company stock valued at $37,949,399. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

