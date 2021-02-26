Ziegler Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 1.3% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $39,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 38.9% during the third quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 357 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter worth $220,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 4,438 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,144,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,673 shares of company stock valued at $11,846,726. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,057.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,238.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,206.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMZN. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3,650.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, November 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3,903.00 price target (up from $3,860.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

