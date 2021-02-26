ZeuxCoin Achieves Market Capitalization of $333,450.70 (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 26th. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $333,450.70 and $274.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZeuxCoin has traded up 46.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00054285 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $322.88 or 0.00697428 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00029560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006562 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00033119 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.72 or 0.00059877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003720 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

