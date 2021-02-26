Zero Utility Token (ZUT) Trading Down 25.5% Over Last 7 Days

Zero Utility Token (CURRENCY:ZUT) traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. Zero Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $22,715.00 worth of Zero Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zero Utility Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1,177.47 or 0.02503261 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Zero Utility Token has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $227.76 or 0.00484214 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00064503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.35 or 0.00079406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057016 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.34 or 0.00073006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $214.91 or 0.00456902 BTC.

About Zero Utility Token

Zero Utility Token’s total supply is 969 tokens. Zero Utility Token’s official website is www.zeroutility.io

