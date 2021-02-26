Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $143.31.

ZEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Zendesk from $162.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN traded down $6.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $143.99. 1,265,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,052. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.71 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.35. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $166.60.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.38 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at $129,797,713.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.21, for a total value of $3,280,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,966.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,804 shares of company stock valued at $15,021,701. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 747.1% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,241,000 after buying an additional 975,127 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 0.6% during the third quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 141,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,519,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its holdings in Zendesk by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 50,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,270,000 after buying an additional 35,253 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zendesk by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,236 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.