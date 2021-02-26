Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Sells $7,348,650.00 in Stock

Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,617,956.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $497.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $150.06 and a 52 week high of $515.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $428.34 and its 200 day moving average is $343.13. The company has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.74 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $422.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after purchasing an additional 245,078 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 181,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,782,000 after purchasing an additional 117,351 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the period. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

