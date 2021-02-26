Zacks Investment Research Upgrades National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) to Strong-Buy

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $43.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.39% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company operating full-service banking centers, with the majority of those banking centers located in Colorado and the greater Kansas City region. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides services through community banking franchises serving the needs of retail and business customers. National Bank Holdings Corporation is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado. “

Get National Bank alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson downgraded shares of National Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.67. National Bank has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.05.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $81.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.43 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 23.03%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Bank will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $290,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,649.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NBHC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of National Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Bank by 674.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bank (NBHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.