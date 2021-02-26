Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ClearPoint Neuro Inc. provides neurosurgery platform which includes hardware, software, clinical case and market development services for gene therapy cases principally in the United States and Europe. ClearPoint Neuro Inc., formerly known as MRI Interventions Inc., is based in Irvine, California. “

Separately, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a report on Monday.

CLPT opened at $21.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.30. ClearPoint Neuro has a twelve month low of $2.86 and a twelve month high of $31.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lucas Capital Management bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,337,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the third quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Westwood Management Corp IL bought a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in ClearPoint Neuro by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 156,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

