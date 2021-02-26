Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Hold

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ASIX. CL King upgraded AdvanSix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. TheStreet upgraded AdvanSix from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

ASIX opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.22. AdvanSix has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $30.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.92. The company has a market cap of $777.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 1.84.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business had revenue of $340.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.00 million. On average, analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in AdvanSix by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in AdvanSix by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in AdvanSix by 23.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in AdvanSix by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in AdvanSix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 53,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone, which is used by customers in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and other engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, cyclohexanol, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

