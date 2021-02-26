Zacks Investment Research Lowers SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) to Hold

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SQZ Biotechnologies Company is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases and other serious conditions. The company’s prime product candidate consist SQZ-PBMC-HPV which is in clinical stage. SQZ Biotechnologies Company is based In Watertown, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SQZ. BTIG Research initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SQZ Biotechnologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

NYSE SQZ opened at $15.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21. SQZ Biotechnologies has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $36.49.

SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported ($7.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.64) by ($3.39). The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SQZ Biotechnologies will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,854,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,551,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,099,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,347,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. The company's lead product candidate, SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

