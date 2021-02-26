Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) to Hold

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zalando SE is an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing, sports products, shoes, bags and other accessories for men, women and children. Zalando SE is headquartered in Berlin, Germany. “

Get Zalando alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, February 1st. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

Zalando stock opened at $51.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Zalando has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $62.33.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

See Also: What is FinTech?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zalando (ZLNDY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.