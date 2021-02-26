Zacks Investment Research Downgrades TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) to Strong Sell

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TECHTARGET, a leading online Information Technology media company, provides IT companies with ROI-focused marketing programs to generate leads, shorten sales cycles, and grow revenues. The company is also a leading provider of independent, peer and vendor content, a leading distributor of white papers, and a leading producer of vendor-sponsored Webcasts and Podcasts for the IT market. Its Web sites are complemented by numerous invitation-only events and two magazines. TechTarget provides proven lead generation and branding programs to numerous advertisers including Cisco, Dell, EMC, HP, IBM, Intel, Microsoft, SAP and Symantec. “

Get TechTarget alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of TechTarget from $68.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $81.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.49 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget has a 52 week low of $16.82 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.12. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $45.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TechTarget will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,380,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in TechTarget in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after buying an additional 96,148 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in TechTarget by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 85,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TechTarget (TTGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.