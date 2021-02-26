Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sterling Bancorp has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE STL opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $256.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Sterling Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STL. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 81,198.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,713,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,928,000 after buying an additional 1,711,661 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,393,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,294,000 after buying an additional 1,370,086 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,699,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,034,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,454,000 after buying an additional 750,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,780,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after buying an additional 669,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

