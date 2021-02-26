Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) to Hold

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $142.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.86% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Reliance Steel's adjusted earnings and sales for the fourth quarter beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company should benefit from acquisitions, broad and diversified product base and wide geographic footprint. The company’s core business strategy is to enhance operating results by strategic acquisitions. Reliance Steel is also seeing a strong recovery in the automotive market and a rebound in non-residential construction. It also remains committed to offer incremental returns to its shareholders. However, the company is seeing weakness across certain end-use markets, including energy and commercial aerospace. It also faces headwind from a weak metal pricing environment. Lower year over year prices will likely hurt Reliance Steel's top line. The company’s high debt level is another matter of concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RS. Citigroup upped their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

NYSE:RS opened at $135.42 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $70.57 and a twelve month high of $139.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.90. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.01). Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Arthur Ajemyan sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $272,294.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,519.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $4,183,586. 3.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

