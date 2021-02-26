Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.44. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full year earnings of $1.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sabra Health Care REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.08.

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $17.63 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.50 and its 200 day moving average is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

