Zacks: Brokerages Expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.47 Million

Equities analysts expect PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) to announce sales of $113.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PTC Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $105.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.97 million. PTC Therapeutics reported sales of $96.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will report full year sales of $375.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $366.90 million to $378.87 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $462.52 million, with estimates ranging from $438.40 million to $516.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PTC Therapeutics.

Several equities analysts have commented on PTCT shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.08.

PTCT stock traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 515,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,611. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $30.79 and a 52 week high of $70.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.14.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 348,417 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $21,253,437.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 248,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,181,497. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephanie Okey sold 687 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $42,951.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,206.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 679,554 shares of company stock worth $41,943,715 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 340.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

