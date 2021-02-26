Zacks: Brokerages Expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Analysts expect 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for 51job’s earnings. 51job reported earnings of $0.91 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 15th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that 51job will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover 51job.
NASDAQ JOBS traded up $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $66.43. 353,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,760. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.62. 51job has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.77.
About 51job
51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.
